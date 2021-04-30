OXFORD – Ole Miss, once ranked as the best baseball team in the land, will try to snap a four-weekend losing streak beginning tonight against South Carolina.
First pitch for the No. 19-ranked Rebels against the No. 13-ranked Gamecocks is 6:30. Games 2 and 3 will begin at 6 p.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
Game 2 will air on the SEC Network. The rest of the series will be live-streamed on SEC Network+ through the ESPN app.
The Rebels (28-12, 10-8 SEC) opened conference pay with back-to-back sweeps against Auburn and Alabama but haven’t won a conference series since.
They also haven’t been swept, though keeping that streak alive required an eight-run comeback and three home runs in their final seven at-bats last Sunday against LSU.
As the window of opportunity squeezes closed on season goals like national seed and regional host – those designations will be announced on May 10 – the Rebels can at least breathe a sigh of relief with the knowledge that they’ll have Gunnar Hoglund to pitch against the Gamecocks (26-12, 11-7 SEC).
Second to Vanderbilt’s Jack Leiter in strikeouts per game with 13.98, Hoglund was a late scratch from his regular Game 1 start last week against LSU. Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco described the problem as excessive “stiffness” and left open the possibility that Hoglund would pitch later in the series, but he did not.
Instead Hoglund became at least the eighth starter or key contributor to miss time because of injury this season.
“Monday he played catch and said he didn’t have any stiffness left. Tuesday his bullpen was excellent, and he felt great. He was all smiles and ready to go,” Bianco said.
After Hoglund the rotation will include Doug Nikhazy and Drew McDaniel.
Hoglund is 3-2 with a 2.73 ERA in 56 innings. Opponents are hitting .183 against him.
Sans Hoglund the Rebels got a solid Game 1 start from Derek Diamond who had been bumped from the SEC rotation the weekend before.
While starting pitching has been good for Ole Miss this season the bullpen has not – until the final 5 1/3 innings in Game 3 against LSU when emerging freshman Jack Dougherty and veterans Tyler Myers and Taylor Broadway combined to allow just one run to give the Rebels the comeback chance.
Pitching, particularly from the bullpen, has been a South Carolina strength.
In conference play the Gamecocks are second only to Vanderbilt with a 3.45 team ERA. They are the only teams with a sub-.400 ERA against the league.
The Gamecocks’ top three relievers sports ERAs of 2.03 or lower in 25-plus innings each.
Bianco in a Zoom call on Thursday suggested that Tim Elko could make an appearance this weekend.
Elko was leading the SEC in RBIs when he tore an ACL three weeks ago. The severity of the injury allowed for surgery to be delayed, and Bianco hopes to use Elko as a pinch-hitter at some point.
“Let me temper expectations and say he’s not going to be legging out any doubles. He’s not doing to be the Tim Elko you saw a month ago,” Bianco said.