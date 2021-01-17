The starting date for the 2021 Ole Miss football season opener is official.
The Rebels’ second season under Lane Kiffin will begin against Louisville in Atlanta in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff on Labor Day – Monday, Sept. 6.
The kickoff time has not been announced.
It will be the second Chick-Fil-A game of the weekend after national champion Alabama and Miami play on Sept. 4.
The game will be the first meeting between Ole Miss and Louisville and will mark the fourth time in seven seasons for the Rebels to begin a season in a neutral site “kickoff” event.
The Rebels played in Atlanta in 2014, Orlando in 2016 and in Houston in 2018.
Louisville was 4-7 in 2020.