Ole Miss pitchers Gunnar Hoglund, Max Cioffi and Braden Forsyth combined to allow just one unearned run, and the No. 15-ranked Rebels defeated No. 21 East Carolina 2-1 on the Pirates’ home field in the Keith LeClair Classic.
Ole Miss (9-1) has won eight straight and faces defending Big 10 champ Indiana Sunday morning at 10.
East Carolina (7-3) scored in the first when Lane Hoover, who had reached on an error by third baseman Tyler Keenan and came around to score on a ground out.
The Pirates would not score again.
Hoglund scattered five hits over six innings.
Cioffi took over in the seventh and allowed no runs, no walks and only one hit in two innings.
Forsyth walked the leadoff batter in the ninth but recorded the next three outs with a called strikeout and two ground balls.
The leadoff batter did not advance past second.
The Rebels took the lead with two runs in the second inning on an RBI double by Tim Elko and a sacrifice fly by Jerrion Ealy.
Both teams managed only six hits.