Ole Miss women’s basketball has struggled on the floor in recent seasons.
Wednesday second-year coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin announced a 2020 signing class she hopes will help change that.
The Rebels’ four-player class includes five-star guard Jacorriah Bracey and five-star forward Madison Scott, along with three-star recruits Silentianna Collins and Caitlin McGee.
Scott, McGee and Collins are all listed at 6-foot-1.
The class is currently ranked No. 9 nationally and No. 1 in the SEC by ESPN.
“My staff has worked extremely hard to help put this class together, and I’m truly excited about it. We’ve got size, length, athleticism, skill and talent that will help us progress toward the goal of becoming a prominent program in the SEC,” McPhee-McCuin said.
Bracey, 5-10 and from Drew, is rated the No. 1 player in Mississippi and the No. 48 player nationally.
Scott, of Indian Head, Maryland, is rated the No. 13 player.
McGee is from Jacksonville, Florida, where McPhee-McCuin coached before taking over at Ole Miss.
Collins is from Brookhaven.