The Ole Miss women’s basketball team takes on Auburn tonight in a 6 p.m. tip at Auburn Arena.
The Rebels (7-11, 0-5 SEC) are coming off a 71-57 home loss to Missouri, their fifth straight.
Ole Miss hasn’t won since a 93-66 decision against Alabama State on Dec. 28.
Auburn (6-10) is also winless in the SEC at 0-5 and is coming off a 61-50 loss at Georgia. The Tigers shot just 28.3 percent in that loss.
Missouri jumped out to a 22-6 lead against Ole Miss, but the Rebels had cut the deficit to five with outside shooting from guards Deja Cage and Jayla Alexander before falling away in the fourth quarter.
Cage, the DePaul transfer, continues to lead the Rebels with 13.3 points a game. Alexander, a freshman, adds 9.2 per game.