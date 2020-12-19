The unbeaten Ole Miss women’s basketball team goes on the road today for the first time.
The Rebels (5-0) take on George Mason (2-3) at the Patriots’ EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia.
George Mason competes in the Atlantic 10.
The Patriots have wins against Navy and Longwood with losses against Pitt, James Madison and William and Mary.
The Rebels have won five games – three of them against SWAC teams – by an average margin of 41.8 points.
Ole Miss also has a 70-53 win against Kansas in the SEC-Big 12 challenge.
Maryland transfer Shakira Austin leads the Rebels with 16.6 points a game.
Georgia transfer Donnetta Johnson is adding 14.0 points, freshman Madison Scott 13.2 points and a team-leading 7.6 rebounds.