The Ole Miss women’s basketball team will try to snap a three-game skid in a 2 p.m. tip at Georgia today on the SEC Network.
The Rebels are coming off an 86-77 home loss to Missouri.
Georgia (11-1, 3-1) is coming off a 67-66 win at No. 23 Tennessee. It was Georgia’s first win in Knoxville since 1996, and the Bulldogs erased a 15-point halftime deficit to get it.
Jenna Staiti leads Georgia with 15.2 points and 8.0 rebounds a game.
Ole Miss is led by 6-foot-5 center Shakira Austin, the Maryland transfer, with 18.4 points and 7.8 rebounds a game.
Austin had 26 points and 10 rebounds against Missouri.