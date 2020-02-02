The Ole Miss women’s basketball team faces Alabama today in a 2 p.m. tip at The Pavilion.
The Rebels are coming off an 87-32 loss to No. 1 South Carolina.
Ole Miss (7-14, 0-8 SEC) has lost eight straight, its last win coming Dec. 28 93-66 against Alabama State.
Overmatched, all but 30 of the Rebels’ points against South Carolina came in the second half. Sophomore guard Mimi Reid led Ole Miss with 12 points against the Gamecocks.
Alabama lost 66-48 to No. 25 Arkansas its last time out.
The Crimson Tide (12-9, 2-6 SEC) are shooting 43.4 percent and defending at 38.8 percent.