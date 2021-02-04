OXFORD – After a couple of brutal road losses last week, the Ole Miss women’s basketball team is back at home tonight in a 6 p.m. tip against No. 15 Kentucky.
The Rebels lost last Thursday at No. 20 Tennessee after holding a two-point lead with 1 minute, 56 seconds left.
Then on Sunday the Rebels (7-7, 1-7 SEC) were up three and one defensive stop from a win but fouled on a three-point attempt and watched LSU convert a four-point play before losing in overtime.
Since breaking a 24-game losing streak against SEC opponents with a 62-58 win against Auburn on Jan. 7 the Rebels have lost five-straight. Two have been by four points or fewer, a third in overtime.
After committing 28 turnovers in the LSU loss the Rebels tonight face a Kentucky (13-4, 6-3 SEC) team that ranks No. 11 nationally in steals.
The Wildcats are coming off a 61-55 win against Missouri. They have wins against ranked opponents, Indiana, Arkansas and Mississippi State.
Center Shakira Austin leads Ole Miss with 16.8 points and 7.8 rebounds.
Madison Scott, a three-time SEC freshman of the week, had 12 points and 16 rebounds at LSU.