OXFORD • The Ole Miss women dropped a 59-53 decision at Southern Mississippi Tuesday in their first road game.
They return home to The Pavilion today for a 2 p.m. tip against Louisiana Tech.
The Lady Techsters (2-1) were projected to finish ninth in Conference USA by the leagues coaches, one spot behind Southern Miss
They arrive in Oxford with wins over LSU-Alexandria and Memphis plus an 88-80 loss to Wichita State in their most recent game Wednesday.
They will be playing on the road for the first time.
Ole Miss (2-2) is led by DePaul transfer Deja Cage with 14.3 points and 3.0 assists.