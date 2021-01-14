OXFORD – The Ole Miss women’s basketball team goes for its second SEC win tonight.
The Rebels host Missouri in a 6 p.m. tipoff at The Pavilion. Live streaming will be available through SEC Network Plus.
Ole Miss snapped a 24-game losing streak against SEC opponents with a 62-58 win over Auburn on Jan. 7.
The Rebels lost 60-56 at No. 14 Mississippi State on Sunday.
Missouri is 4-3 overall, 0-2 in SEC play. The Tigers haven’t played since a 91-88 loss at No. 18 Arkansas on Jan. 3. Subsequent games against Vanderbilt and at Auburn were postponed because of COVID-19 issues within those programs.
Missouri lost 74-59 at Alabama in its SEC opener on Dec. 31.
Guard Aijha Blackwell, a 6-foot junior, leads the Tigers with 9.6 points a game.
Missouri is averaging 78.9 points a game and leads the SEC in field goal percentage at 51.8. Ole Miss leads the league in field goal defense at 53.9 percent.
Shakira Austin, the 6-5 Maryland transfer, leads the Rebels with 17.6 points a game and 7.6 rebounds a game.