OXFORD – The Ole Miss women’s basketball team has four more chances – mathematically – to win an SEC game.
Recent events suggest that won’t happen tonight when Ole Miss faces No. 14 Kentucky in a 7 p.m. tip at The Pavilion.
The Rebels (7-18, 0-12 SEC) have been outscored 438-198 in five games against ranked opponents.
They had not reached 40 points against a ranked team until Sunday when they scored 64 against No. 23 Arkansas. However, they allowed 108 points, a season high.
No. 1 South Carolina held Ole Miss to two points in the first half.
The average margin of defeat in the fifth games has been 48 points.
Ole Miss women’s basketball has won just one conference game three times, each time in the post-Van Chancellor Era.
After Kentucky (19-5, 8-4 SEC) games at Missouri, at Tennessee and at home against Mississippi State remain.