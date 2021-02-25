The Ole Miss women’s basketball team faces No. 5 South Carolina at noon today at The Pavilion.
It’s a make-up of the SEC opener which was postponed from its original Dec. 31 date because of COVID-19 complications with the Rebels.
South Carolina was ranked No. 1 at the time.
The game will be the third ranked opponent for Ole Miss to face in a week’s time. The Rebels (9-9, 3-9 SEC) are coming off a 10-point loss at No. 18 Arkansas and an 11-point loss at home against then-No. 5 Texas A&M.
Ole Miss will close the regular season Sunday at No. 15 Kentucky.
Back-to-back wins against Kentucky and at Alabama had the Rebels on the NCAA Tournament bubble, according to “bracketologists” who follow the March Madness speculation.
Center Shakira Austin, the Maryland transfer, leads Ole Miss with 17.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
South Carolina (18-3, 13-1 SEC) is No. 2 in the SEC in both scoring offense and scoring defense and leads the league with an average scoring margin of plus-19.3.