OXFORD – It’s been a tough week for Ole Miss women’s basketball.
The Rebels (7-8, 0-2 SEC) are coming off a 79-35 loss at No. 10 Texas A&M and a likely player dismissal. They return home tonight for a 7 p.m. tip at The Pavilion against No. 23 Tennessee (11-3, 1-1).
Ole Miss officials on Tuesday announced that junior guard Valerie Nesbitt – the Rebels’ second-leading scorer – has left the team. No further explanation was provided.
Nesbitt, however, did see reduced playing time at Texas A&M.
The Lady Vols have already had success on the road this week, winning 80-76 at No. 13 Kentucky.
Tennessee struggled with ball control, and Kentucky turned 21 turnovers into 28 points.
The Lady Vols, though, wiped out two 13-point deficits to come away with the win.
Tennessee leads the SEC in rebounding margin at plus-15.8, in field goal defense (30.7) and assists (17.7).