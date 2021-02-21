OXFORD – The Ole Miss women’s basketball team will try to strengthen their NCAA Tournament resume with an upset win against No. 5 Texas A&M today in a 3 p.m. tip at The Pavilion.
The game will air on The SEC Network.
The Rebels had a two-game win streak snapped in an 84-74 loss at No. 18 Arkansas Friday night. The back-to-back wins created March Madness buzz for Ole Miss from women’s college basketball media, but the Rebels have more work to do.
The Aggies (19-1, 10-1 SEC) haven’t played since last Sunday when they defeated then-No. 16 Tennessee.
Texas A&M’s lone loss was 65-61 at LSU on Jan. 14.
The Aggies are led by 5-foot-11 guard Aaliyah Wilson’s 13.3 points a game. She’s one of four seniors in the starting lineup.
Ole Miss (9-8, 3-8 SEC) allowed Arkansas to shoot 56 percent and never last past 2 minutes into the contest.
The Razorbacks had stretched a five-point halftime lead to 13 by the end of the third quarter.
Shakira Austin and freshman Madison Scott each had double-doubles with 17 points.
Austin, the 6-foot-5 Maryland transfer, had a game-high 11 rebounds in her fourth-straight double-double.
Scott had 10 rebounds.