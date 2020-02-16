The Ole Miss women’s basketball team takes on No. 23 Arkansas today at 2 at The Pavilion.
It’s one of five remaining opportunities for the Rebels (7-17, 0-11 SEC) to avoid completing a winless SEC regular season.
The Razorbacks are 19-5 overall, 7-4 in the SEC.
Two of the Rebels’ last three game -- losses at home against Alabama and earlier this week at Florida – came by a combined three points.
Junior transfer Deja Cage had 23 points in the Rebels’ 74-72 loss to the Gators, one of three Ole Miss players in double figures.
The Rebels, however, have not been close against ranked opponents losing by an average margin of 49 points in previous games against Texas A&M, Tennessee, Mississippi State and South Carolina.
The last two games for Ole Miss will be rematches at Tennessee and at home against MSU.