The Ole Miss women’s basketball team is back in action today against Louisiana-Monroe at 2 p.m. at The Pavilion.
The Rebels (1-0) are coming off a 72-53 win over Mississippi Valley State on Tuesday.
Ole Miss got 18 points from sophomore guard Taylor Smith and 16 from DePaul transfer Deja Cage against the Delta Devils.
It’s the season opener for ULM, the first official game under new coach Brooks Donald-Williams, who was the career wins leader at McNeese State (2007-16) before serving as an assistant coach at Alabama the last three seasons.