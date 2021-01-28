The Ole Miss women’s basketball team is back in action tonight at 6 against No. 20 Tennessee in Knoxville.
The Rebels (7-5, 1-5 SEC) have lost four straight since breaking a 24-game losing streak against SEC competition with a 62-58 win over Auburn on Jan. 7.
The Lady Vols have won the last four in a series they lead 48-8.
Ole Miss hasn’t won in Knoxville since 1987 when it was ranked No. 8, and Tennessee was ranked No. 3.
The Rebels are coming off a 78-68 loss to Florida. Tennessee defeated No. 12 Kentucky 70-53 on Sunday.
The Lady Vols held Kentucky to season-lows for points and shooting percentage (28.6), and 6-foot-2 forward Rennia Davis had 20 rebounds.