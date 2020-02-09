The Ole Miss women's basketball team is back in action today against Vanderbilt in a 4 p.m. tip at Memorial Gym in Nashville.
The two teams have combined for two SEC wins, both of them by the Commodores who defeated the Rebels 65-60 last year.
Vanderbilt (12-10, 2-7 SEC) lost 72-60 to Auburn in its last game.
DePaul transfer Deja Cage leads Ole Miss with 12.9 points a game. Freshman Jayla Alexander adds 9.1 points a game.
The Rebels (7-15, 0-9 SEC) are coming off a 57-56 home loss to Alabama last Sunday, their most competitive SEC game.