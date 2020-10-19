OXFORD – It would be easy to see fog and despair in 23-straight SEC losses, but Donnetta Johnson sees light.
The Ole Miss women’s basketball team hasn’t won a game since last Dec. 28, a 93-66 victory against Alabama State. It was the Rebels’ last non-SEC game, and when it was finished they lost the next 17.
Most of the conference losses have been bad with an average margin of defeat of 24 points.
In spite of their present condition the Rebels begin their third season under Yolett McPhee-McCuin with a belief that change is near.
The hope is based on a signing class that ranks No. 13 nationally, No. 1 in the SEC and includes five-star recruits Madison Scott, a 6-foot-1 wing, of Silver Springs, Maryland and 5-10 guard Jacorriah Bracey of Ruleville.
The roster also includes other trinkets McPhee-McCuin had stored away like Georgia transfer Donnetta Johnson and Cincinnati transfer Deija Puckett.
“It’s a complete 180,” Johnson said. “This team is competitive. This team is fun.”
This team is still brand new and until streaks are broken carries the baggage of last year’s 7-23 overall record and 0-16 SEC regular season work.
The SEC losing streak includes two conference Tournament losses.
The last SEC win was 65-60 against Vanderbilt on Valentine’s night of 2019.
The current roster has only six players from last season including 6-foot guard Sarah Dumitrescu who played in only six games before tearing an ACL and guard Jordan Berry who played in only two games.
McPhee-McCuin says returning players and newcomers have meshed together.
“The returners have embraced their new teammates, and the level of competition has risen tremendously,” she said.
Sitting out is Maryland transfer Shakira Austin, an athletic 6-5 forward who was a significant contributor on two regular season Big 10 championship teams.
Austin was second-team All-Big 10 last year with 12.6 points, 6.8 rebouns and 1.3 blocked shots per game.
McPhee-McCuin doesn’t hide her excitement.
“When you walk into our practice you know we don’t have a 5-4 guard playing the 3. The first two years I felt like I was in survival mode just trying to get through changing a lot of what I wanted to do with personnel.”
Johnson played in 27 games and drew eight starts at Georgia in 2018-2019. She was named SEC Freshman of the Week after knocking in big shots late to help Georgia rally and defeat No. 13 Tennessee.
She’s expected to bring physicality to the team that she noticed lacking while sitting out last year.
“Last year we didn’t have any grit, any toughness. This year we have all of it and then above,” Johnson said.