BATON ROUGE, La. • The struggling Ole Miss women experienced more heartache on the road Sunday afternoon with a 75-66 overtime loss to LSU at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
The Rebels led throughout the game until the Tigers hit a four-point play with 12 seconds left in regulation.
Ole Miss forced overtime with a free throw by MiMi Reid after giving up a late seven-point lead, but LSU controlled the extra period.
Ole Miss was unable to solve the LSU press and had five turnovers in the last 2 minutes, 14 seconds as the Tigers made their charge. The Rebels finished with 28 turnovers.
The Rebels (7-7, 1-7 SEC) were coming off a 68-67 loss at No. 20 Tennessee in which they held the lead with 1:56 to play.
“We’re talented, but we’re not tough. We have not shown to be tough when it counts,” Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “Everybody who watched this game saw that we got completely punked for the fourth quarter.”
Ole Miss led 60-53 after a Shakira Austin bucket with 2:14 left in regulation, but the LSU defense – and a friendly bounce at home – put the Tigers in position to win.
With the shot clock off and the Rebels ahead 62-59, LSU took a one-point lead with a four-point play by Karli Seay who banked in a 3-pointer from the right wing and was fouled by Donnetta Johnson.
LSU led 63-62 when Reid was fouled with 1 second left.
The clock appeared to run out, but time was added to get Reid to the line.
She was 0 for 3 when she missed the first but hit the second.
Austin and two other Ole Miss players – including Johnson, who led her team with 18 points – had fouled out by game’s end.