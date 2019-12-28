OXFORD – The Ole Miss women’s basketball team faces Alabama State in a 2 p.m. tip today at The Pavilion.
It’s the final pre-SEC game for the Rebels (6-6) who are coming off a 53-42 loss to Louisiana-Lafayette last Saturday.
Ole Miss has not surpassed 54 points in four of its last five games.
DePaul transfer Deja Cage leads Ole Miss with 12.4 points a game including 30 points against Louisiana Tech on Nov. 23. She had seven points off the bench against ULL.
Ole Miss is 80-7 all-time against SWAC teams and will be facing Alabama State (3-7) for the first time.
The Hornets are coming off an 81-60 loss to North Alabama.
They’re shooting 33.9 percent and averaging 18.7 turnovers per game.