OXFORD – The Ole Miss women’s basketball team will seek to remain undefeated when the Rebels take on Jackson State tonight at 6 at The Pavilion.
It will be the third-straight game against a SWAC opponent for Ole Miss (4-0).
The Rebels go on the road for the first time Saturday when they play at George Mason.
Ole Miss is coming off an 86-46 win over Mississippi Valley State.
The Rebels have held each of their first four opponents to fewer than 60 points, a first in program history.
Through four games the Rebels are ranked fifth nationally in opponent field goal percentage (27.7) and points per game allowed (47.8).
The Rebels are forcing 24.0 turnovers per game.
Maryland transfer Shakira Austin leads the team with 15.3 points a game. Georgia transfer Donnetta Johnson is adding 14.0 points, while freshman Madison Scott contributes 12.8 points and a team-high 7.0 rebounds.