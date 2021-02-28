The Ole Miss women’s basketball team plays its final regular season game this morning at 11 at No. 17 Kentucky.
Since getting into the NCAA Tournament conversation with back-to-back wins against then-No. 14 Kentucky and at Alabama, the Rebels have lost to ranked foes Arkansas, Texas A&M and South Carolina to drop to 9-10 overall, 3-10 in SEC play.
Ole Miss defeated Kentucky 72-60 on Feb. 4 in Oxford behind 21 points and 12 rebounds from center Shakira Austin. The Rebels were plus-15 on the glass.
The Rebels also upset then-No. 16 Kentucky on their last trip to Lexington, a 55-49 win in 2019.
Kentucky (16-6, 9-5 SEC) won 62-58 at No. 17 Georgia its last time out.