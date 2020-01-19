The Ole Miss women’s basketball team is back in action today at The Pavilion against Missouri.
Both teams have struggled in conference play as they bring a combined 1-8 SEC record into the 2 p.m. tipoff.
Ole Miss (7-10) did show some improvement its last time out.
After losing to ranked opponents Texas A&M and Tennessee by a combined 100 points the Rebels lost by just eight points – 52-44 – at LSU on Jan. 12.
DePaul transfer Deja Cage scored 20 points at LSU – including 11 in the fourth quarter -- and leads the Rebels with 13.0 points a game.
Missouri defeated Ole Miss 78-55 in Columbia last year.
The Tigers lost 78-45 to No. 1 South Carolina in their most recent game. Carolina dominated the glass against Missouri with a 63-20 rebounding edge.
The Tigers have three players averaging just under 13 points.