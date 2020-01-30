The struggling Ole Miss women’s basketball team faces No. 1 South Carolina tonight at 7 at The Pavilion.
It will be the first visit for a No. 1 team, men’s or women’s, to the Rebels new basketball arena.
Ole Miss is coming off an 80-39 loss at No. 9 Mississippi State last Sunday.
The Rebels (7-13, 0-7 SEC) have lost seven straight and have been outscored by an average margin of 47 points against ranked opponents Texas A&M, Tennessee and MSU.
In the rebuilding effort freshman guard Jayla Alexander is getting heavy minutes for Ole Miss, leading the SEC with 36.0 minutes per conference game. She’s averaging 9.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
The Gamecocks (19-1, 7-0 SEC) won 88-53 at Georgia their last time out.
South Carolina is also ranked No. 1 in the RPI and has wins against top-25 opponents Maryland, Baylor, South Dakota, Kentucky, Arkansas and MSU.