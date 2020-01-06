The Ole Miss women had a chance for an SEC win in their opener, but things will be tougher on the road tonight.
The Rebels at No. 11 Texas A&M in a 6 p.m. tip at Reed Arena.
The game will air on the SEC Network.
Texas A&M coach Gary Blair surpassed 800 career wins earlier this season. The lone loss for the Aggies (13-1) came against No. 12 Florida State on Dec. 1.
Texas A&M is led by 5-foot-7 guard Chennedy Carter who leads the SEC and ranks fifth nationally with 23.2 points a game.
Carter leads the nation in total points (325), field goal attempts (291) and field goals made (133). She’s averaged 27.0 points in two games against Ole Miss.
Texas A&M sports an RPI of 7 and defeated No. 20 Arkansas 84-77 its last time out.
Ole Miss (7-7) dropped its SEC opener 58-51 to Georgia last Thursday.
The Rebels are getting 13.1 points and 9.1 points from guards Deja Cage and Jayla Alexander.
Cage had 14 points and four rebounds against Georgia.