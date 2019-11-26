Louisiana Tech Mississippi Basketball

Ole Miss guard Deja Cage went off for 30 points on Saturday against Louisiana Tech.

OXFORD – The Ole Miss women’s basketball team takes on Sam Houston State tonight at 6 at The Pavilion.

Tickets are available for $1 in a “Fansgiving” promotion.

The Rebels (3-2) are coming off a 76-53 win over Louisiana Tech in which DePaul transfer Deja Cage led the way with 30 points.

Cage is averaging 17.4 points a game and shooting 41.9 percent from 3-point range.

Sam Houston (2-1) is coming off a 99-57 loss at Texas Tech in which the Red Raiders had a 21-0 run over the second and third quarters.

