OXFORD – Ole Miss women’s basketball is back in action today at 5 against Southeast Missouri State.
The Rebels (5-4) last played 10 days ago in an 84-48 loss at Texas Tech. They’ve dropped two straight.
Southeast Missouri (5-2) is coming off a 79-65 win over Southern Illinois on Dec. 7.
The Redhawks are holding opponents to 29.5 percent 3-point shooting and are outscoring opponents 137-99 in the third quarter.
DePaul transfer Deja Cage leads Ole Miss with 13.8 points a game.
Junior guard Valerie Nesbitt is averaging 11.2 points a game.