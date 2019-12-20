OXFORD – Two six-win teams square off when the Ole Miss women meet Louisiana-Lafayette tonight in a 7 p.m. tip at The Pavilion.
Christmas stockings will be given to the first 200 fans, and Santa will visit at halftime for photos and reading with children.
The Rebels (6-5) are coming off a 69-66 overtime win against Georgia Southern on Monday.
The Ragin’ Cajuns (6-3) lost 64-48 to Mississippi State in their last game.
Ole Miss defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 79-57 in the kids’ school field trip game in Oxford last year. All five Ole Miss starters scored in double figures in that game.
DePaul transfer Deja Cage, a 5-foot-8 guard, leads Ole Miss with 13.7 points a game.
The Rebels are 46-12 all-time against Sun Belt Conference teams including 4-1 against ULL.