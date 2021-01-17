ATHENS, Ga. – Shakira Austin had 13 points and six rebounds, but it wasn’t enough for Ole Miss.
Georgia dealt the Rebels their third-straight loss, 73-57 on Sunday afternoon.
The Bulldogs hounded Austin, the Rebels’ 6-foot-5 center, and forced her into six turnovers.
Ole Miss dropped to 7-4 overall, 1-4 in SEC play.
The Rebels committed 20 turnovers as a team, and Georgia scored 19 points off those turnovers.
The Bulldogs shot 54 percent for the game.
Ole Miss trailed 15-8 after the first quarter, and Georgia extended its lead from there as it peaked at 20 points seconds into the fourth quarter.
Ole Miss is off Thursday and next plays Jan. 24 at home against Florida.