OXFORD – The answer, at least Thursday night, was good offense.
In the age-old question of which is better the SEC’s leading defense Ole Miss was torched in the first quarter, and the Rebels were never able to sink enough shots to turn back Missouri as the Tigers won 86-77 at The Pavilion.
It was the second-straight loss for the Rebels, who broke a 24-game losing streak against SEC opponents with a 62-58 win over Auburn here on Jan. 7. Ole Miss lost 60-56 at No. 14 Mississippi State on Sunday.
The game was also the first time for Rebels coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin to have her full roster of available players since a 64-34 win at George Mason on Dec. 19.
Among the returnees was freshman Madison Scott, one of the Rebels’ top scorers and the team’s leading rebounder in the pre-conference schedule.
However, there were no combinations used by McPhee-McCuin to slow down Missouri early. The Tigers hit nine of their first 11 shots. They ended the first quarter with a 29-21 lead and on pace for 116 points.
“We don’t ever do that. That’s a halftime score that we gave up,” McPhee-McCuin said.
Missouri (5-3, 1-2 SEC) came into the game as the league’s top shooting team averaging a 51.8 field goal percentage. Ole Miss was the SEC’s leader in defensive field goal percentage at 53.9. The Tigers shot 56.6 percent for the game.
The Rebels (7-3, 1-3 SEC) were better defensively in the second quarter. More aggressive and in position they forced a number of traveling calls and got to halftime down a bucket at 41-39.
Ole Miss, though, shot only 40.3 percent. Try as the Rebels might that was never enough to get over the hump. They got close in the waning seconds of the third quarter. Ole Miss had three chances to tie or lead with a 3-pointer, and finally evened the game when Shakira Austin scored on a second-shot opportunity.
But Missouri closed the quarter on a 9-0 run including a 3-pointer by Hayley Frank to make it 62-53 game.
Missouri often beat the Rebels off the dribble including when 5-6 guard Mama Dembele drove around the 6-5 Austin as part of the late third-quarter run.
Austin led Ole Miss with 24 points and 10 rebounds.
When the game was still in question with less than 4 minutes to play the Rebels got big 3-pointers from Snudda Collins and Donnetta Johnson, but Missouri held serve with back door cuts and a 3 of its own.
“We dug ourselves a really deep hole in the first quarter. We fought hard to come back, and we didn’t have the energy to finish it out in key moments,” McPhee-McCuin said. “We have to learn, and we have to keep getting better. We have a young team. They are learning how physical the SEC is and that no one is going to give you anything.”