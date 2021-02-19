FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas got 38 points from its fifth-year senior guard, Chelsea Dungee, the the win streak ends at two for the Ole Miss women’s basketball team.
Dungee, 5-foot-11, was 11 for 22 from the field and 14 for 17 from the free throw line, and the No 18 Razorbacks won 84-74 at Bud Walton Arena.
Ole Miss was hoping for not only a third-straight win but another Quadrant 1 win to bolster NCAA Tournament hopes.
The Rebels (9-8, 3-8 SEC) will have another opportunity for a Quadrant 1 when they host No. 5 Texas A&M Sunday.
Ole Miss had not won three-consecutive SEC games since 2015.
Rebels coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said she wanted her team to win the third quarter – to manage the game in such a way to be in position to win at the finish. The third quarter, however, belonged solely to the Razorbacks who outscored the Rebels 23-15, stretching five-point halftime lead to 13.
Ole Miss cut the lead to nine with under 2 minutes, 49 seconds remaining, but Arkansas surged ahead again.
The Razorbacks shot 56 percent from the floor and 45 percent from 3-point range.
Shakira Austin and freshman Madison Scott each had double-doubles with 17 points.
Austin, the 6-foot-5 Maryland transfer, had a game-high 11 rebounds in her fourth-straight double-double.
Scott had 10 rebounds.