The losing streak for the Ole Miss women’s basketball team reached four Thursday night, but this one had a different feel.
The Rebels led by a bucket at No. 20 Tennessee with 1 minute, 56 seconds remaining.
They were unable to hold on for their first Knoxville win since the Reagan Administration and lost 68-67.
Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin is hopeful that her girls will learn through the pain.
“Stevie Wonder can see that our team is new and improved. We’re just super young. I’m not giving an excuse, that’s just our reality. The only way we can grow is playing games like this. When you’re young and play games like this you end up figuring it out,” she said.
The Rebels (7-6, 1-6 SEC) get another chance to figure out things today at 1 p.m. at LSU. The Tigers (7-7, 5-3 SEC) are not ranked in the top 20, but they had enough juice to rally from deficits of 13 points in the third quarter and eight points with 3:03 left in regulation. LSU won 77-69 in overtime in the Rebels’ SEC opener.
Ole Miss also lost 60-56 at then-No. 14 Mississippi State on Jan. 10.
Recent defeats against Missouri, Georgia and Florida were competitive but not as close at the finish as Tennessee.
An Ole Miss roster that is the 10th-youngest in the NCAA also lost key contributors Andeija Puckett, a transfer from Cincinnati, and redshirt freshman Sarah Dumitrescu to season-ending injuries, a big hit to depth.
Ole Miss worked through a COVID-19 stoppage from Dec. 20 to Jan. 4 that canceled one game and postponed the SEC opener against South Carolina.
The Rebels’ 62-58 win over Auburn on Jan. 7 ended a string of 24 losses against SEC teams. McPhee-McCuin’s third team carried expectations for a turnaround season.
“We’re knocking on the door, we’re close,” she said Thursday. “Tonight was the first time since our pause that I saw my team. They were connected and had each other’s backs. The energy in the huddle was superb. Even in moments when they wanted to break they just stuck together.”