OXFORD – The Ole Miss women’s basketball team will try to get back in the win column today, and they’ll have a lot of screaming schoolkids cheering them on.
The Rebels face Georgia Southern in an 11 a.m. tip at The Pavilion in the annual field trip game for local elementary schools.
Georgia Southern (2-5) had posted back-to-back wins before losing 62-52 at Mercer on Dec. 7, its last game.
Ole Miss (5-5) lost 70-53 at home against Southeast Missouri on Saturday. The Redhawks pulled away with a 16-0 run to start the third quarter.
The Rebels committed 22 turnovers in the loss, eight of them by point guard Valerie Nesbitt, who led three Ole Miss players in double figures with 15 points.
Nesbitt also had six rebounds, three assists and four steals.