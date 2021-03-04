GREENVILLE, S.C. – Whether Ole Miss got the magic March Madness win it needed Thursday night remains to be seen.
Rebels coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin believes her team deserves to be in the NCAA women’s tournament regardless of what happens the rest of the way.
She presented her case after 11 seed Ole Miss knocked off 6 seed and No. 13-ranked Arkansas 69-60 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
The Rebels held the lead for almost 38 minutes and didn’t blink when a late 3-pointer drew the Razorbacks to within one at the end of the third quarter.
Arkansas shot 56.3 when it beat Ole Miss 84-74 Feb. 19 in Fayetteville.
McPhee-McCuin and her staff made defensive adjustments, and the Rebels got a monster game from center Shakira Austin with 29 points and 13 rebounds to win the rematch.
Austin was 10 for 16 from the floor and 9 for 9 from the free throw line.
Ole Miss began the night with four Quadrant 1 wins and an NCAA Net Ranking of 47.
“That’s an Arkansas team that beat UConn. That’s a legitimate team. They’re going to be a 3 seed … and we beat them. My young pups … I had four freshmen on the floor at one time,” McPhee-McCuin said. “We are a team that can go in the NCAA Tournament and create havoc.”
The Rebels (11-10) can further strengthen their case in Friday’s late game with a win over 3 seed Tennessee. The Rebels led the No. 20-ranked Vols with less than 2 minutes to play in Knoxville on Jan. 28 before losing 68-67.
The NCAA havoc McPhee-McCuin hopes to unleash was created with defense Thursday night. It was in-your-face effort from the Rebels as the Razorbacks (19-8) committed only 10 turnovers.
Ole Miss held Arkansas to 32 percent shooting and was plus-14 on the glass.
Arkansas star Chelsea Dungee rattled the Rebels with 38 points in Fayetteville. She had 22 in Greenville but couldn’t carry the Razorbacks the way Austin carried the Rebels.
When the game was on the line with less than 5 minutes to play Austin passed for an assist in the paint redshirt freshman Caitlin McGee then hit a pull-up jumper on the Rebels’ next possession to extend the lead to 10.
Dungee responded with a 3-pointer off an offensive rebound, but Ole Miss pushed the lead out again. It peaked at 11 with 35 seconds left on a layup by Donnetta Johnson.
Johnson had 12 points.
“The first game wasn’t how we’re supposed to play; it wasn’t Ole Miss basketball,” Austin said. “Knowing we needed to fix that and getting back to our principles was how we were going to win the game.”