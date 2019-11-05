OXFORD – The Ole Miss women’s basketball team opens the regular season tonight at 6 at The Pavilion against Mississippi Valley State.
The Rebels were 9-22, 3-13 in SEC play last season, their first under coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin.
Sophomores Iyanla Kitchens, Mimi Reid and Taylor Smith are the only returning Ole Miss players who saw action last year. The roster includes eight newcomers.
Ole Miss got 65.9 percent of its scoring from last year’s senior class.
The Rebels and Delta Devils last met in 2016 with Ole Miss winning 67-30.
Valley loses four starters from a team that was 6-24, 5-13 in SWAC play.