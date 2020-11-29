The Ole Miss women’s basketball team will open its regular season tonight at 6 against McNeese State at The Pavilion.
The Rebels were expected to open last Wednesday against Northwestern State, but COVID-19 issues for Northwestern State led to the cancellation of that game.
Ole Miss was winless in the SEC last season and carries a 17-game losing streak into 2020-2021.
The Rebels last win was 93-68 against Alabama State on Dec. 28 of last year.
In spite of recent struggles Ole Miss opens with optimism fueled by ESPN’s No. 1-rated transfer, former Maryland center Shakira Austin, and the SEC’s top-rated recruiting class.
The Rebels are beginning their third season under coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin.
Southland Conference member McNeese State is 0-1.
Ole Miss leads the series 6-1. The Rebels won the most recent meeting 96-56 in December of 2015.