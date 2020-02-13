The Ole Miss women’s basketball team is back on the road today for a 5 p.m. tip at Florida.
The Rebels (7-16, 0-10 SEC) haven’t won since a 93-66 victory against Alabama State on Dec. 28 in their final non-conference game.
After a one-point home loss against Alabama on Feb. 2 the Rebels lost 63-47 at Vanderbilt earlier this week. The Commodores took control with a 19-2 run in the first quarter and never looked back.
The Rebels got 13 points from freshman guard Jayla Alexander but committed 22 turnovers.
The Gators (12-11, 3-7 SEC) lost 49-43 at Georgia their last time out.
Among their three conference wins is a 70-62 victory at then-No. 13 Kentucky on Feb. 2.