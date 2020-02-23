The Ole Miss women’s basketball team takes on Missouri today, the last team the Rebels will face with a sub-.500 record.
It’s a 5 p.m. tip at Mizzo Arena in Columbia.
Ole Miss (7-19, 0-13 SEC) hasn’t won since a 93-66 decision against Alabama State on Dec. 28.
Missouri (7-19, 4-9 SEC) has had its own problems but has four more SEC wins than Ole Miss, one of those a 71-57 victory in Oxford on Jan. 19.
In addition, Missouri is coming off a 78-66 win at Vanderbilt in its last game.
The Tigers have won 10 straight in the 11-game series which began in 1981.
Ole Miss lost 94-52 at No. 14 Kentucky on Thursday.