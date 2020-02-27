The Ole Miss women’s basketball team takes on Tennessee tonight at 6 at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.
The game is a rematch of the Rebels’ 84-28 loss to then-No. 23 Tennessee on Jan. 9 in Oxford.
Ole Miss (7-20, 0-14 SEC) is two games away from the program’s first winless SEC season.
The Rebels are coming off an 87-62 loss at Missouri on Sunday. They close the regular season this Sunday at home against Mississippi State.
Tennessee (18-9, 8-6 SEC) is coming off a 67-63 win against Vanderbilt in Knoxville.
The Lady Vols are 12-3 at home this season.