OXFORD – The unbeaten Ole Miss women's basketball team will have to wait a little longer to test itself within the SEC.
The Rebels' New Year's Eve conference opener on the road against No. 5 South Carolina has been postponed due to on-going COVID-19 positive cases and contact tracing within the Ole Miss program, the school has announced.
No makeup date has been announced.
The Rebels' next scheduled game is Jan. 3 against LSU at The Pavilion.
Ole Miss (6-0) last played in a 64-34 win at George Mason on Dec. 19.
Two days later the Rebels' last non-confernece game against Jacksonville State was cancelled.