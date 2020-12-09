The Ole Miss women's basketball team improved to 3-0 with a 104-48 win over Alcorn State at The Pavilion Monday night.
Freshman forward Madison Scott had 13 points to lead six Ole Miss players in double figures.
Scott was 6 for 9 from the floor and had seven rebounds.
“She played a really good game,” Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “She was aggressive from the start. I think she’s going to be a key for us as we move through the season.”
Shakira Austin had 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and Donnetta Johnson had 11 points, five rebounds and two assists.
Alcorn shot 30.8 percent from the floor, and Ole Miss shot 61.5 percent, the second-best single-game shooting percentage in school history.
The Rebels also had 26 assists, their most in 11 years.
However, a shadow was cast on the night by an injury to redshirt freshman Sarah Dumitrescu, who went down in agony holding the opposite knee she severely injured last season. Dumitrescu, who had five points in 12 minutes on Tuesday, was awarded a medical hardship waiver by the SEC after missing most of the 2019-20 season due to an ACL tear she suffered Nov. 26 vs. Sam Houston State.
The extent of Dumitrescu’s injury is not known presently.
It’s a run through the SWAC over the next week as the Rebels face Mississippi Valley State on Saturday and Jackson State next Tuesday.
“I think these games give us the opportunity to get a consistent balance that we can trust in big games,” McPhee-McCuin said. “I’m trying to get players to embrace these moments and focus on what we need to focus on. At the end of this month, we play the No. 5 team in the country. That’s how we open SEC play. These games are extremely important for us, and I hope it helps us get the balance we need.”