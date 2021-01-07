OXFORD – The Ole Miss women’s basketball team has its next chance to break a two-year SEC losing streak tonight.
The Rebels face Auburn in a 6 p.m. tipoff at The Pavilion. Live streaming is available through ESPN platforms.
The Rebels (6-1, 0-1 SEC) are coming off a 77-69 overtime loss to LSU in which Ole Miss had only eight players available because of COVID-19 positive cases and contact tracing.
Among the missing was freshman Madison Scott, a double-figure scorer and the team’s leading rebounder.
Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin Monday night was uncertain when Scott and others might return.
Ole Miss has lost 24-straight games to SEC opponents, two of those in conference tournament play. The Rebels last won inside the SEC against Vanderbilt, 65-60, on Valentine’s night in 2019.
Auburn (5-5, 0-2 SEC) is also looking for its first conference win.
The Tigers lost 56-43 to LSU and 76-44 to Georgia in their first two SEC games.