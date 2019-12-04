The Ole Miss women’s basketball team faces Texas Tech tonight as part of the Big 12-SEC Challenge.
Tipoff is 7 p.m. at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock.
Tech is off to a 5-0 start under second-year coach Marlene Stollings.
Ole Miss (5-3) is coming off a 58-50 loss to Pitt in Dayton Beach last Friday. That loss ended a three-game win streak for the Rebels.
The Rebels have held four of their last five opponents to below 60 points and have yet to allow 70 points in a game.
Ole Miss junior guard Valerie Nesbitt leads the SEC and ranks third in the NCAA in total steals. She’s averaging 17 points over the last two games including 13.5 points after halftime in those games.
Texas Tech is averaging 84.4 points a game.