TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Shakira Austin had 25 points and 13 rebounds, and the Ole Miss women’s basketball team defeated Alabama 67-62 at Coleman Coliseum Thursday night.
Coming off last Thursday’s 72-60 win over No. 14 Kentucky, the Ole Miss women have now won back-to-back SEC games for the first time since 2019 victories against Kentucky and Florida.
The Rebels are at home Sunday afternoon against rival Mississippi State. The Bulldogs won the first meeting 60-56 in Starkville on Jan. 10.
The Rebels (9-7, 3-7 SEC) lost a 14-point second quarter lead and trailed by five with 8 minutes, 22 seconds to play.
From that point they put together a 12-0 run that included five points from Austin, four from Donnetta Johnson and three from Madison Scott.
The Rebels hit key free throws down the stretch while forcing Alabama to miss its last four field goal attempts.
Austin becomes the first Ole Miss player in six seasons to record three-straight double-doubles.
Scott also had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.