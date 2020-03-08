OXFORD • No. 9 Ole Miss wrapped up a dominant weekend against Princeton on Sunday, winning 14-2 to extend its winning streak to 14 games

Despite Sunday’s game being shortened to 6 1/2 innings to to the 10-run rule, the Rebels (14-1) still managed to tie the a school ecord for most runs in a three-game series, 47, set in 2005 vs. Purdue.

Freshman Peyton Chatagnier led the team with a pair of home runs and three RBIs in a 3 for 4 day. Tyler Keenan went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and Anthony Servideo homered.

Derek Diamond (2-0) pitched five innings for the victory, striking out five and giving up two runs on six hits.

The Rebels have swept three-consecutive series for the first time since 2013.

Ole Miss visits Louisiana Monroe on Tuesday and Wednesday before opening SEC play at home against LSU next weekend.

