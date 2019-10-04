TUPELO • The highly-touted Olive Branch defense flexed its muscles on Friday night.
Olive Branch beat Tupelo, 24-14, in a Division 1-6A matchup. The Conquistadors forced three turnovers that resulted in two touchdowns for Olive Branch, and Tupelo was held to only 217 total yards of offense, 165 of which came in the fourth quarter.
Mississippi State commit Jevon Banks, a 3-star linebacker, had an interception in the first half and returned a fumble 36 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the game.
“Our defense has been pretty good all year,” Olive Branch coach Tyler Turner said. “Our front seven have been outstanding and have been really good at stopping the run.”
Led by Banks and defensive linemen Walter Nolan, Olive Branch (4-2, 2-0) held Tupelo to only 30 rushing yards. David Hayes had 27 of that total.
Olive Branch scored two first half touchdowns on a 2-yard run by Gary Banks II and a 4-yard run by Preston Jeffries.
After a scoreless third quarter, kicker Shane Lasler drilled a 37-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter to go up 17-0.
Tupelo (3-3, 1-1) had 52 yards entering the fourth quarter.
“We weren’t blocking and their defensive line played exceptionally well,” Tupelo coach Trent Hammond said. “We knew coming in we were going to have our hands full up there and they gave us fits.”
Tupelo quarterback Jake Weir tossed two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, one to Trip Wilson and one to Jarius McGinister, but Banks’ defensive touchdown with 1:17 left in the game ended Tupelo’s comeback bid.
Extra points
Turning Point: Down 17-7 with 4:57 left in the game, Tupelo was called for a roughing the punter that allowed Olive Branch to extend its drive.
Point Man: Gary Banks II had 94 rushing yards and one TD on 25 carries.
Talking Point: “I can’t talk enough about how well they played. I thought they played with great effort. That’s the only thing I ask for every week, and I thought we did that.” – Hammond, on his defense.
Notes
• Tupelo had nine players out of the game with injury or sickness.
• Tupelo’s 30 rushing yards was its lowest since last year’s matchup against Horn Lake.
• Trip Wilson has five touchdown catches in his last three games.