Olive Branch three-star small forward Cameron Matthews took his first official visit to Mississippi State over the weekend and committed to the Bulldogs and coach Ben Howland shortly after returning home.
Matthews is the No. 2 prospect in Mississippi for the 2020 class and averaged 13.1 points and 8.4 rebounds in helping the Conquistadors reach the Class 5A state championship game.
The 6-foot-6, 220-pounder also has offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Memphis, Ole Miss and UAB. He is rated the 45th-best small forward in the country by 247Sports.com.
Logan Lowery