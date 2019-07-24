This week’s new-look FedEx St. Jude Invitational golf tournament, which starts Thursday in Memphis, will boast an elite field – but it won’t include the new British Open champion.
Ireland’s Shane Lowry, who said last week he intended to play in the World Golf Championships event in its first appearance at TPC Southwind, decided to withdraw.
Executive tournament director Darrell Smith confirmed the move Tuesday morning.
Despite Lowry’s exit, the St. Jude Invitational will include 45 of world’s 50 top-ranked players. Memphis attracted only nine of the top 50 last year as a regular PGA Tour event.
One appeal to this year’s change: a total purse of $10.25 million, with $1.845 million for the winner. Last year’s St. Jude tourney had a purse of $6.6 million with $1.188 for the winner.
No. 5-ranked Tiger Woods announced that he would not play, after missing the cut last week in Northern Ireland. Memphis is one of the few PGA Tour stops that Woods has never played.
Before an unexpected six-stroke victory at Royal Portrush on Sunday, the 32-year-old Lowry had vowed he would be playing this week.
“I’ll be getting on an airplane Monday to go to Memphis, regardless of what happens,” Lowry said. “There’ll probably be 10 men and a dog following me.”
But photos in social media of Lowry’s extended celebration of his victory on Monday night in Dublin suggested he might be a no-show.
Lowry moved up to No. 17 in the world rankings after capturing his first major championship. The Irishman was greeted with huge galleries throughout the weekend during the first British Open held at Royal Portrush since 1951.
Prior to his Open breakthrough, Lowry’s lone PGA Tour victory came in 2015 at this event when it was known as the Bridgestone Invitational and was played at Firestone Country Club in Ohio.
The tournament moved to Memphis this season, yet still holds World Golf Championship status.
There are no alternates for WGC events, meaning that Lowry will not be replaced this week. Instead, the field will comprise 63 players, including Dustin Johnson – who won the St. Jude Classic at TPC Southwind last year – and Justin Thomas, who is technically the tournament’s defending champion after his victory last year at Firestone.
First-round tee times were released on Tuesday. Johnson and Thomas are in a threesome that tees off on No. 10 at 11:04 a.m. on Thursday. Fan favorite Phil Mickelson will tee off at the same time from No. 1.